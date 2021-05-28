U.N. Investigating Possible War Crimes During Israel-Hamas Conflict

May 28, 2021
The United Nations Civil Rights Council will look at possible crimes committed in Gaza, Israel and the West Bank.
The United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate possible crimes during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.
A panel will look at violations committed in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.
It says rocket launches from Hamas toward Israel were a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
It also says Israel's counte attacks raise concerns about a proportional response.