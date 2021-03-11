WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.N. Condemns Violence In Myanmar

By Newsy Staff
March 11, 2021
The United Nations Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar.

During a virtual meeting, the group condemned the violence against peaceful protesters and called for the immediate release of government leaders.

At least 50 people have died during protests since the military took over last month. 

