U.N. Accuses Venezuelan Officials Of Crimes Against Humanity

A U.N. panel says President Nicolas Maduro and other top officials were involved in systematic human rights abuses.

United Nations investigators are accusing Venezuela's government of crimes against humanity.

A panel appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council says President Nicolas Maduro and other top officials were involved in systematic human rights abuses, including extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances and torture.

A more than 400-page report from the U.N. team says the violence was part of an effort to crack down on opposition to Maduro's government.

Venezuela's government has yet to officially comment on the allegations.

Contains footage from CNN.