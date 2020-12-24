U.K. Tightens Restrictions Amid New Virus Variant

The country is attempting to stop the spread of a "more contagious" variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The U.K. Is placing more areas under tighter coronavirus restrictions all to stop the spread of a new variant that experts say is more contagious.

U.K.'s health secretary said yesterday that starting on Saturday the restrictions would apply to east and southeast England.

He said the new variant has been linked to South Africa and encouraged recent visitors to self-isolate.