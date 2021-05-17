U.K. Takes Major Step Toward Reopening

Starting today, people there can eat indoors, grab a drink inside a pub, go to museums and visit friends' homes for the first time in months.

England is taking a major step in its reopening.

Plus, it's allowing international travel to some countries now.

England is hoping to lift more rules next month, including those for social distancing and mask wearing. But there is some worry that a new variant will set that back.

Clusters of the new variant have popped up in cities in northwest England, but health officials hope more vaccines will prevent another major surge.

Almost 70% of British adults have received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38% are fully vaccinated.