U.K. Readies For Vaccination Rollout

The United Kingdom will administer the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

We are less than 24 hours from the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is set to be available tomorrow. You can see here, doses of the vaccine arriving over the weekend.

Remember: delivering it requires careful planning because it needs to be stored at super-cold temperatures. Around 800,000 doses are expected to be ready for the start of the program Tuesday.

The drug companies recently announced the vaccine was 95% effective.