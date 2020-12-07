WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.K. Readies For Vaccination Rollout

U.K. Readies For Vaccination Rollout
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
December 7, 2020
December 7, 2020
The United Kingdom will administer the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
We are less than 24 hours from the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is set to be available tomorrow. You can see here, doses of the vaccine arriving over the weekend. 

Remember: delivering it requires careful planning because it needs to be stored at super-cold temperatures. Around 800,000 doses are expected to be ready for the start of the program Tuesday. 

The drug companies recently announced the vaccine was 95% effective. 

