U.K. Pushes To Vaccinate All Adults By September

British foreign minister said the government will begin testing a system to provide vaccines around the clock.

The U.K is pushing to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by this September.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab shared that deadline in an interview with Sky News Sunday.

“Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose. If we can do it faster than that, great, but that’s the road map.”

Raab said the government will begin testing a system to provide vaccines around the clock — while increasing delivery speeds and adding vaccination locations.

In the U.S. last week, President-Elect Biden said his administration hopes to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office.