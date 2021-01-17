WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.K. Pushes To Vaccinate All Adults By September

By Bailey Vogt
January 17, 2021
British foreign minister said the government will begin testing a system to provide vaccines around the clock.
The U.K is pushing to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by this September.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab shared that deadline in an interview with Sky News Sunday. 

“Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose. If we can do it faster than that, great, but that’s the road map.”

Raab said the government will begin testing a system to provide vaccines around the clock — while increasing delivery speeds and adding vaccination locations.

In the U.S. last week, President-Elect Biden said his administration hopes to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office.

