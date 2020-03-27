U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Johnson said he is now self-isolating at home, where he will continue to lead the government through videoconference.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus — that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test," Johnson said in a video posted on social media.

Johnson is one of thousands of people in the U.K. to become infected with the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hundreds of people in the country have died.

Johnson's already issued a stay-at-home order for the entire U.K. in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The lockdown will last for at least three weeks.

Contains footage from CNN.