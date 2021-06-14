U.K. PM Keeps England's COVID Restrictions In Place

England was set to reopen next week.

The United Kingdom's prime minister is keeping England's pandemic restrictions in place until mid July after pressure from health experts.

Even with a relatively strong vaccination effort, prime minister Boris Johnson said it's "sensible to wait just a little longer" as Britain tries to beat back a COVID surge.

It's been driven by the Delta variant, which accounts for most new cases there. That variant is more contagious than the original virus.