WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Brits Paying Close Attention To Chauvin Trial

SMS
Brits Paying Close Attention To Chauvin Trial
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
The Derek Chauvin trial is being watched around the world, including in the U.K. where George Floyd's death sparked protests and a debate over racism.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT