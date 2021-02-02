U.K. Fundraising Icon Capt. Tom Moore Dies From COVID At 100

The 100-year-old WWII veteran helped raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health System and coronavirus relief effort.

A 100-year-old World War II veteran who raised millions in COVID relief has died from the coronavirus.

Captain Sir Tom Moore became a national icon in the U.K. when he walked 100 laps around his garden – helping raise nearly $40 million for the National Health System.

His family said he was taken to the hospital Sunday after being treated for pneumonia and later died after contracting COVID-19.