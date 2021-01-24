U.K. Expands Coronavirus Vaccination Rollout As Death Toll Nears 100K

U.K. using stadiums, museums, churches as vaccination sites.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.K. is broadening its vaccine rollout as the country's coronavirus death toll creeps up to 100,000.

Nearly 6 million residents have already gotten their first doses.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says this includes 75% of both nursing home residents and citizens over 80.

The government is opening up 30 more vaccination locations around the country in churches, stadiums and even a set from the BBC TV show "Peaky Blinders."

The U.K.'s foreign minister said they are aiming to vaccinate everyone over 70 by Feb. 15. The rest of the country should have at least one dose of the vaccine by September.