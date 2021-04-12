U.K. Eases Restrictions For Pubs, Restaurants And Other Businesses

Those businesses have been shut down for much of the last year, as the country implemented multiple lockdowns during the pandemic.

When you were on your first or second cup of coffee this morning, some people over in the U.K. had been drinking since midnight.

Restaurants, pubs and bars welcomed customers as the U.K. eased restrictions today.

Customers will have to sit outside until further restrictions are lifted.

Hair salons, gyms and public buildings like libraries and communities centers are also allowed to reopen.