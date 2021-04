The government has secured 17 million doses of the vaccine which is enough to vaccinate about 8.5 million people.

The U.K. now has a third coronavirus vaccine in circulation.

Moderna's vaccine is being rolled out today and it's happening two weeks earlier than expected.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca's vaccines are also being administered in the U.K.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says three in every five adults has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.