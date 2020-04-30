Tyson To Close Nebraska Beef Processing Plant For Deep Cleaning

Tyson announced it's closing the Dakota City beef plant in Nebraska starting Friday to clean the facility.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tyson Foods is temporarily suspending operations at a beef processing plant in Nebraska after a spike in local coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Tyson said it would shut the Dakota City plant down from Friday to Monday to clean the facility. It's one of the largest beef processing plants in the country and it employs about 4,300 people.

Other meat processing facilities have closed because of the pandemic, including a Smithfield Foods facility in South Dakota, one of the country's largest pork processing plants.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order requiring meat processing plants to stay open during the pandemic.