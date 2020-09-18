Tyrannosaurus Rex Bones Set To Fetch $8M At Auction

Christie's is about to auction off the bones of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Stan.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

You now have the opportunity to own something that's 67 million years old. All you need is $8 million.

Christie's is about to auction off the bones of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Stan.

He's one of the largest and most complete T.rex skeletons anywhere in the world.

Scientists have studied him for the past 20 years and now, they're done.

It has 188 bones, stands 13 feet tall and is 40 feet long.