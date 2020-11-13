Typhoon Kills At Least 42 In Philippines

The typhoon had sustained winds of more than 90 mph with gusts up to 150 mph.

At least 42 people are dead after a typhoon caused flooding and mudslides in the Philippines.

Officials rescued tens of thousands of people, some from the roofs of their homes.

The storm brought down trees and power poles, knocking out power for more than 3.8 million households.

Rescue teams continue to search for dozens of missing people.