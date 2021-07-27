2 Colorado Officers Facing Charges After Violent Arrest

Arrest warrants went out for two officers. One turned himself in, posted bond and was released. The other is not yet in custody.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Disturbing video coming out of Aurora, Colorado. We want to warn you the footage is graphic and disturbing.

The arrest happened last week.

Court documents reveal the two officers seen in the video were responding to a trespassing call.

Two suspects fled the scene – officers caught a third.

Body camera footage shows a struggle – the suspect was hit in the head 13 times with a gun, strangled for nearly 40 seconds and flipped onto the ground.

Doctors say the suspect didn't sustain "serious bodily injury."

Arrest warrants went out for two officers. One turned himself in, posted bond and was released. The other is not yet in custody.