Two Children Among 18 Dead In Florida Condo Collapse

The potential of severe weather in the coming days is a complication as rescue crews continue to search for survivors.

In Florida, rescue crews remain adamant – the desperate search for survivors in Surfside will continue.

Eighteen people are now confirmed dead in last Thursday's condo catastrophe. That includes two children just four and 10 years old.

147 are still missing.

The potential of severe weather in the coming days is a complication. It could cause delays.

Residents who survived and families of those missing are filing lawsuits already – demanding answers.

Adam Moskowitz, who is an attorney for residents suing Champlain Towers South condo board, said: "Somebody is going to get to the bottom of it. Whether it's politicians, whether it's the state, whether it's the federal government, we're going to freeze the evidence and make sure whoever caused this horrible hell is going to be responsible for it."