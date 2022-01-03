Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Account

The U.S. representative had faced an escalating series of bans over her inaccurate claims.

Twitter has permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The social media network confirmed the suspension Sunday, saying the Georgia Republican repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy. Greene's Twitter account has been restricted in the past after she shared misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Greene responded, saying, "Social Media platforms can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth. We will overcome." Greene still has access and can tweet from her official congressional Twitter account.

Five or more strikes result in a "permanent suspension," according to Twitter's website.