Trump Says He's Ordered Navy To 'Shoot Down' Harassing Iranian Boats

DOD officials told The New York Times they have not received formal instructions to do so.

President Trump said he ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships.

The president tweeted his instructions Wednesday, a week after a Navy report accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of using small boats to make "dangerous and harassing approaches" on U.S. craft in the Persian Gulf. While the IRGC recognized the incident, it denied involvement.

The New York Times reports a Department of Defense official said they have received no formal instructions. Another official said there have been no further threats since last week's incident.

Just hours before the president's announcement, Iran successfully launched its first military satellite into space. U.S. officials called it a front for missile development, but Iran says that's not its intention.

The two countries have been at odds for years, but especially so since President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 over alleged violations. Since then, the U.S. has imposed additional sanctions on Iran, positioned more military in the region and killed an Iranian general.

