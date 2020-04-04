Pres. Trump Fires Intelligence Watchdog Who Handled Ukraine

The president informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he had fired Inspector General of the Intelligence Committee Michael Atkinson Friday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Trump fired an independent intelligence official who handled the whistleblower complaint about Ukraine, which led to Trump's impeachment.

The president informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he had fired Inspector General of the Intelligence Committee Michael Atkinson Friday.

The president said having trust in his appointees was "vital." He claimed that was "no longer the case" with Atkinson. Rep. Adam Schiff, who headed the House impeachment inquiry, attacked the firing. He called it a "blatant attempt" to "retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing."

Last year, Atkinson was the first to bring an anonymous whistleblower complaint to Congress — calling it "urgent" and "credible."

That complaint about the president pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden would lead to President Trump's impeachment in December. The Senate acquitted him in February.

President Trump said Atkinson would be removed in 30 days. He didn't immediately name a replacement.