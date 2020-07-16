Trump Demotes Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

President Trump is promoting Bill Stepien to campaign manager.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump is replacing his 2020 campaign manager.

Brad Parscale will step down from the role with less than four months to the election. President Trump's poll numbers have fallen over the last few weeks and Parscale has largely been blamed for the president's failed rally in Tulsa. The Trump campaign said a million people requested tickets ahead of the rally. But fewer than 6,200 actually attended.

Parscale has worked with the Trump Organization since 2011 and moved up as a campaign manager in Feb. 2018 after the president announced his re-election bid. Parscale will remain in his role leading data and digital operations and step into a senior adviser role.

President Trump says he's promoting Deputy Campaign Manager and Political Operative Bill Stepien to campaign manager.

Contains footage from CNN.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.