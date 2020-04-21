Trump, Boris Johnson Agree To Coordinated Coronavirus Response

The leaders discussed their "continued ... cooperation in the fight against the virus" during a phone call on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to work together to combat the coronavirus.

Downing Street said the leaders discussed their "continued ... cooperation in the fight against the virus" during a phone call on Tuesday. They also talked about the need for "a coordinated international response to coronavirus," and agreed that they'd like to reach a U.S./U.K. free trade agreement "as soon as possible."

Johnson was discharged from the hospital earlier this month after spending nearly three days in intensive care due to complications from the coronavirus. The prime minister thanked President Trump for the well wishes while he was ill.

Contains footage from CNN.