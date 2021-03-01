Trump Back On Stage For First Time Since Leaving Office

He delivered the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Former President Trump was back on stage for the first time since leaving office.

He delivered the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference yesterday. He called for unity in the Republican Party and teased a potential 2024 run for president. Some Republicans said he was still the face of the GOP.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio called him "the leader of the conservative movement, the leader of the the America-first movement, the leader of the Republican Party, and I hope in January of 2025 he is once again the leader of our great country."

Trump won 55% of the support in a straw poll at the conference asking who should be the party's nominee in four years. But only 68% of those at the conference said they wanted him to run again.