Trump Administration Notifies Congress It Will Withdraw From WHO

A State Department official reportedly said the withdrawal is effective July 6, 2021.

The Trump administration formally notified Congress and the United Nations that the U.S. is withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

President Donald Trump first said the U.S. would end funding to the WHO back in May. He's criticized the agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused it of helping China cover up the outbreak.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez confirmed that Congress had received formal notice and wrote on Twitter: "This won't protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick & America alone."

According to multiple reports, a State Department official said the withdrawal will be effective July 6, 2021. Current law states the U.S. must give the organization a year's notice before it can pull out.

The administration took this step as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to rise. President Trump has said this is due to an increase in testing, but the WHO said it doesn't believe that's the case.