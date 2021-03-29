WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Trump Administration Emails Compromised In SolarWinds Hack

By Newsy Staff
March 29, 2021
Email accounts belonging to members of the Trump Administration's Department of Homeland Security, including the head of the department, were reportedly compromised by suspected Russian hackers.

That's according to an Associated Press report.

It found the head of DHS and the department's cyber security staff were among the accounts exposed during the SolarWinds hack. Russia denies involvement. 

