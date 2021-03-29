Trump Administration Emails Compromised In SolarWinds Hack

An Associated Press report found the head of DHS and the department's cyber-security staff were among the accounts exposed during the SolarWinds hack.

Email accounts belonging to members of the Trump Administration's Department of Homeland Security, including the head of the department, were reportedly compromised by suspected Russian hackers.

That's according to an Associated Press report.

It found the head of DHS and the department's cyber security staff were among the accounts exposed during the SolarWinds hack. Russia denies involvement.