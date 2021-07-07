Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall Along Florida Gulf Coast

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is forecast to move over Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in northwest Florida this morning.

It has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

While the storm has weakened, it has caused some flooding and still could bring life threatening conditions, including possible tornadoes.

Elsa is expected to move across northern Florida and southern Georgia today.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were no reports of significant structural damage.