U.S. Travel Spikes as More States Lift COVID-19 Restrictions

The TSA reported more than 1.9 million travelers Friday ahead of the long weekend.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In the U.S., more than 40% of the population is now fully vaccinated and

maybe this means that you're feeling more comfortable about traveling or maybe you're still on the fence. Either way, here's something we kept an eye on over the weekend.

"The TSA reported more than 1.9 million travelers Friday ahead of the long weekend.

That's the most people to pass through airport security checkpoints since March of last year — a sign things are getting back to normal.

And as vaccinations go up — and the spread of the virus continues to drop — more states are pulling back COVID-19 restrictions.

Three states making changes starting tomorrow:

Nevada will fully reopen.

That means no more COVID restrictions in Las Vegas casinos.

In Michigan, the governor is lifting outdoor capacity caps and easing limits on indoor events.

And in Hawaii, ocean sports competitions like surfing and canoeing can resume.