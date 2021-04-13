Traffic Stop Of Army Officer Under Investigation

Attorney General Mark Herring will look into whether there is a pattern of misconduct with the officers involved and the Windsor Police Department.

Virginia's attorney general announced a civil rights investigation into the traffic stop of a U.S. Army officer.

Attorney General Mark Herring will look into whether there is a pattern of misconduct with the officers involved and the Windsor Police Department as a whole.

The video shows officers stopping U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario at a gas station. They drew guns and one of them pepper sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers, one of whom was fired over the encounter.