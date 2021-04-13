Traffic Stop Of Army Officer Under Investigation

April 13, 2021
Attorney General Mark Herring will look into whether there is a pattern of misconduct with the officers involved and the Windsor Police Department.
Virginia's attorney general announced a civil rights investigation into the traffic stop of a U.S. Army officer.
The video shows officers stopping U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario at a gas station. They drew guns and one of them pepper sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.
Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers, one of whom was fired over the encounter.