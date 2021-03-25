Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay Begins

The torch will travel across the country over the next four months.

The sound of the Olympics, just around the corner.

The torch relay for the Tokyo games kicked off Thursday in Fukushima.

The torch will travel across the country over the next four months on its way to Tokyo for the opening ceremony in July.

Today's course was closed to the public because of COVID.

But the president of Tokyo's organizing committee says the torch will become a bright light for hope at the end of the tunnel.