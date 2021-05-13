WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested

By Eliana Moreno
May 13, 2021
The suspect in a Times Square shooting was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday.

Authorities tracked the man down over several states and caught him in a McDonald's parking lot.

The 31-year-old is accused of shooting three bystanders last week -- including a four-year-old girl.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument and none of the people shot were related to the incident. 

They're all expected to make a full recovery.

