Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested

May 13, 2021
Authorities tracked the man down over several states and caught him in a McDonald's parking lot.
TRANSCRIPT
The suspect in a Times Square shooting was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday.
The 31-year-old is accused of shooting three bystanders last week -- including a four-year-old girl.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument and none of the people shot were related to the incident.
They're all expected to make a full recovery.