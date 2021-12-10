Family Uses TikTok To Help Foster Families During Christmas

Leslie Segla and her 11-year-old niece have more than 400,000 followers and millions of likes on their videos.

A Tennessee tween and her aunt are using TikTok to spread some Christmas cheer.

Mary McCaslin, 11, and her aunt Leslie Segla like to ham it up on TikTok. They have more than 400,000 followers and millions of likes on their videos.

"We used to do little skits, and I’d be like, 'ew this is so gross,' and automatically I'm like this would be so cool to do," Mary said.

Segla lives in East Tennessee, and Mary lives in Montgomery County. They try to make a ton of videos when they visit each other.

Mary loves that it's wholesome content. "There’s so much negativity in the world, and I love spreading positivity, especially during the pandemic. Everyone was like this is the worst ever and they were like, 'You really helped me get through the day,'" Mary said.

Now, they're using their platform to help the less fortunate. They asked for 250 presents for foster families and homeless teens.

I thought it would be, 'Ooo let’s braid each other’s hair,' but it’s simply being able to make people laugh," Segla said, "and give back."

One nonprofit they're donating to is called Grandparents As Parents. For Segla, helping at-risk youth is personal. Her mom died at a young age, and she lived with her grandmother for several years. Using TikTok to help foster families means everything.

The extra donations they receive will go toward Isaiah House which is transitional housing for foster children.

You can follow them @lessthemess_and_ma on TikTok