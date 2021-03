He had to get surgery for serious injuries to his leg, feet and ankles after a car crash last month in California.

Tiger woods is back home in Florida after being injured last month in a car crash in California.

Woods' SUV went off the road in Los Angeles.

He had to get surgery for serious injuries to his leg, feet and ankles.

Woods says he'll continue his recovery at home.

It's still unclear how the injuries will impact his golf career.