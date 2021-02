Woods has multiple fractures to his right leg.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery this morning after a serious car crash yesterday.

Woods has multiple fractures to his right leg.

Doctors say they placed a rod in his tibia and screws and pins in his foot and ankle.

The 45-year-old had to be extricated from his SUV after crashing about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.