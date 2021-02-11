Three New Mass Vaccination Sites To Open In Texas

Health officials said the sites will be able to administer 10,000 shots per day combined.

The White House COVID response team announced three new mass vaccination sites in Texas.

Health officials said the sites will be able to administer 10,000 shots per day combined. The Biden administration said it plans to open similar sites in more states soon.

"We've launched efforts to get more vaccines to pharmacies and community health centers," COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Jeff Zients said. "We're building new vaccination centers from the ground up in stadiums, community centers, school gyms and parking lots across the country."

The sites in Texas will be at stadiums in Houston, Dallas and Arlington. They open February 22.

Federal troops will be on hand to assist local health officials.