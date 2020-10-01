Thousands Of Airline Workers Furloughed As Government Aid Expires

But carriers said they could bring the jobs back if they get more government aid.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of airline workers are being furloughed now that the government's aid program has expired.

In March, Congress approved $25 billion dollars to help support airline payrolls through the end of September. It came with the stipulation that the carriers couldn't cut jobs.

American Airlines says it has started furloughing 19,000 employees. And United Airlines says it did the same for 13,000 workers.

Lawmakers haven't been able to agree on a new COVID-19 relief bill, but United and American said they could bring the jobs back if they get more government aid.

Contains footage from CNN.