The Twin Birthrate Is On The Rise

By Cat Sandoval
and Newsy Staff
April 19, 2022
In vitro fertilization are medically assisted reproductive procedures that help more women give birth. And new research shows these types of modern technology are resulting in a twin peak — more twin births globally — even as more women choose to have babies later in life.

Researchers analyzed birth records in 100 countries and found since the 1980s, twin birth rose by a third. One in 42 people are born a twin. That’s 1.6 million twins worldwide.  

While we’ve reached a modern high when it comes to twin births, researchers say we may be hitting a peak as more fertility specialists are focusing on single embryo transfers.

