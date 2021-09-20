The Supreme Court Will Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

September 20, 2021
Mississippi is one of a handful of states that have passed restrictive abortion legislation.
The Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments on an abortion case that may affect Roe v. Wade.
It's a case out of Mississippi that's centered around a law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.
The state and anti-abortion advocates are asking the justices to reverse Roe v. Wade.
