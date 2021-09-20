The Supreme Court Will Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

Mississippi is one of a handful of states that have passed restrictive abortion legislation.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments on an abortion case that may affect Roe v. Wade.

It's a case out of Mississippi that's centered around a law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The state and anti-abortion advocates are asking the justices to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi is one of a handful of states that have passed restrictive abortion legislation with the hope the Supreme Court's conservative majority will uphold these laws.