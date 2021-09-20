The Supreme Court Will Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

The Supreme Court Will Hear Mississippi Abortion Case
By Austin Kim
September 20, 2021
The Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments on an abortion case that may affect Roe v. Wade. 

It's a case out of Mississippi that's centered around a law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.  

The state and anti-abortion advocates are asking the justices to reverse Roe v. Wade.  

Mississippi is one of a handful of states that have passed restrictive abortion legislation with the hope the Supreme Court's conservative majority will uphold these laws. 

