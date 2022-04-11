'The Simpsons' Features Deaf Actor For First Time

Sunday's episode featured a deaf actor for the first time in the show's 33-year history.

The episode featured Lisa Simpson meeting the son of her favorite musician, who is deaf.

Actor John Autry II played Monk, the son of Bleeding Gums Murphy.

The characters used American Sign Language to communicate throughout the episode.

The show's executive producer Al Jean says he was excited to be able to have a "first" after so many years on air.