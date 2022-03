Newsy and KyCIR investigate how Louisville went from a national leader for police reform to the face of a national movement protesting police.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In a joint Newsy and Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting investigation, insiders and documents reveal the systemic barriers and choices made by city leaders and the Louisville Metro Police Department that led to its failure to meaningfully change how it policed.

Catch the documentary on Newsy, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST.