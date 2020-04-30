WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Last Responders: On The Frontlines With Detroit Death Care Workers

SMS
The Last Responders: On The Frontlines With Detroit Death Care Workers
By Tik Root
and Tsering Bista
and Erik Ljung
By Tik Root
and Tsering Bista
and Erik Ljung
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2020
Three days inside a Detroit funeral home, where COVID-19 is pushing death care workers to their limit.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

This story was published in partnership with TIME.

SMS