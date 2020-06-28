The Push To Decriminalize Psychedelic Drugs

A movement to decriminalize "magic" mushrooms in Washington, D.C., is part of a larger push to loosen restrictions on psychedelic drugs.

A grassroots political campaign in the nation's capital is seeking to make naturally occurring psychedelic drugs like mushrooms, peyote and ayahuasca the lowest possible priority for law enforcement.

The initiative wouldn't legalize the drugs for sale, like some states have done with cannabis. But it would make sure police don't prioritize arresting people for possession of the drugs.