"The Ellen Degeneres Show" To Wrap In 2022

By Kamil Zawadzki
May 12, 2021
One of daytime TV's powerhouses is calling it quits on her long-running talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres told "The Holllywood Reporter" her upcoming season, which ends along with her contract in 2022, will be the last.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has taken a ratings hit and seen staff exits over claims DeGeneres ran a toxic workplace. She apologized on her show last year.

