"The Ellen Degeneres Show" To Wrap In 2022

May 12, 2021
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has taken a ratings hit and seen staff exits over claims DeGeneres ran a toxic workplace.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
One of daytime TV's powerhouses is calling it quits on her long-running talk show.
Ellen DeGeneres told "The Holllywood Reporter" her upcoming season, which ends along with her contract in 2022, will be the last.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has taken a ratings hit and seen staff exits over claims DeGeneres ran a toxic workplace. She apologized on her show last year.