The Data That Shows We Still Don't 'Say Her Name'

Black women are killed by police at a disproportionately high rate. But even the best-known cases are unknown to the public and overlooked by media.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Breonna Taylor is the only Black woman killed by police whose case is familiar to most Americans. And a Newsy analysis shows even the highest-profile women's cases receive only a small fraction of the coverage generated by police killings of men.

The #SayHerName campaign aims to raise awareness of the connection between race and police violence and make sure the stories of Black women are being told.