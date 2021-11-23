Thanksgiving Travel Bouncing Back This Year

AAA says air travel this year is up 80% compared to last year's pandemic holiday.

Like a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, travel this week is thawing out and heating up.

Compared to last year's pandemic holiday, air travel this year is bouncing back, with AAA saying it's up 80%.

But the company says most of us will be road-tripping to Thanksgiving meals and finding high gas prices along the way. A gallon of regular costs about a $1.21 more than last year.

"I've got to keep putting gas in the car every single day," Taisha Miller, a delivery driver, said. "It's terrible, prices keep going up."

Once you arrive at your location, you'll pay more for hotels and car rentals.

The TSA expects to screen 20 million passengers Thanksgiving week.

In Denver, 2 million travelers will pass through the airport over 11 days — up to 206,000 people on Sunday, the single busiest day. That's equal to the entire population of Worcester, Massachusetts.

With so many people traveling, experts worry COVID cases will also surge this Thanksgiving.

"A lot of people are going to be close to each other, and in those in those family gatherings, there'll be taking off their masks and hugging and kissing," Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said. "I think the virus will be among us, and it will be spreading, I'm afraid."