Texas Senate Passes Restrictive Voting Bill

April 2, 2021
State senators approved a measure, which, among other things, limits polling place hours.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Texas lawmakers are closer to passing more restrictive voting legislation.
State senators approved a measure, which, among other things, limits polling place hours and requires people with disabilities or language barriers to fill out more paperwork.
The Texas House is considering a similar bill.
American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, said the company opposes the bill and others like it.