Texas Senate Passes Restrictive Voting Bill

Texas lawmakers are closer to passing more restrictive voting legislation.

State senators approved a measure, which, among other things, limits polling place hours and requires people with disabilities or language barriers to fill out more paperwork.

The Texas House is considering a similar bill.

American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, said the company opposes the bill and others like it.