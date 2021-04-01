Texas Senate Approves Voting Restrictions

The bill would limit extended early voting hours and prohibit drive-through voting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Texas Senate has advanced legislation placing new restrictions on voting.

The bill would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-through voting and make it illegal for local election officials to send out vote-by-mail applications.

The Texas GOP argues the legislation is about election security, but Democrats and voting rights activists say the measures are suppressive and intended to limit access to the ballot box in Democratic strongholds.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.