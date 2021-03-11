WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions

SMS
Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions
By Darby Duffin
and Kristy Schantz
By Darby Duffin
and Kristy Schantz
March 11, 2021
March 11, 2021
On the first day Texas ended its mask mandate and allowed business to 100 percent reopen, Newsy headed to Sugar Land to get reaction.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT