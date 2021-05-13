Tesla No Longer Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

May 13, 2021
Some Tesla investors and environmentalists have criticized the way Bitcoin is mined, which requires a large amount of electricity.
Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin to pay for its car – just months after the company began allowing customers to use the cryptocurrency.
Following CEO Elon Musk's decision, Bitcoin fell more than 10%.
Musk said it was because of environmental concerns.
