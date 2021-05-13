Tesla No Longer Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Some Tesla investors and environmentalists have criticized the way Bitcoin is mined, which requires a large amount of electricity.

Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin to pay for its car – just months after the company began allowing customers to use the cryptocurrency.

Following CEO Elon Musk's decision, Bitcoin fell more than 10%.

Musk said it was because of environmental concerns.

